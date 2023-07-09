Karnataka Budget 2023 | Focus on agricultural growth and infrastructure development

CNBC TV18
Jul 9, 2023

Karnataka budget 2023-24 focuses on agriculture with schemes for innovation, FPOs, exports, irrigation, dairy, fisheries, and cooperative loans, promoting overall rural development.

The recently presented Karnataka budget for the 2023-24 fiscal, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, lays out an ambitious roadmap for the state's agricultural sector and emphasises the importance of irrigation and infrastructure development. With significant allocations for various initiatives, the government aims to promote innovation, strengthen farmer producer organisations (FPOs), boost exports, and enhance the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities.

To revitalise agriculture, the government plans to relaunch the Krishi Bhagya scheme with an allocation of Rs. 100 crore. This initiative aims to support farmers with various agricultural interventions and provide them with the necessary resources to enhance productivity and sustainability.
Under the newly introduced 'Navodyama' scheme, Rs. 10 crore will be allocated to encourage innovation in agro industries. This investment aims to foster research and development, technological advancements, and value addition in the agricultural sector.
