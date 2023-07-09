Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Emphasis on education reforms and focus on student welfare

Karnataka's 2023-24 budget prioritizes education reforms, including textbook revisions, student welfare, infrastructure development, teacher training, and streamlined admissions processes.

The Karnataka budget for 2023-24, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, places a strong emphasis on education reforms and the welfare of students. With a range of initiatives and increased funding, the government aims to improve the quality of education, enhance infrastructure, and provide comprehensive support to students across the state.

Recognising the importance of accurate and informative education, the government plans to reverse the uninformed and arbitrary changes made to school textbooks. This move aims to ensure that students receive a balanced and factual education that equips them with knowledge and critical thinking skills.

To address the issue of malnutrition and promote the overall well-being of students, the budget allocates funds for providing supplementary nutrition twice a week to all children from classes one to ten. This initiative, benefiting 60 lakh children, will cost Rs 280 crore. By addressing the nutritional needs of students, the government aims to improve their overall health and academic performance.

In an effort to improve school infrastructure and maintenance, annual funds for the upkeep of primary and high schools have been increased up to Rs 45,000, with an allocation of Rs 153 crore. This will ensure that schools are well-maintained and provide a conducive learning environment for students.

The budget allocates Rs 650 crore for the construction of school and college classrooms and Rs 200 crore for the construction of toilet complexes. These infrastructure investments aim to enhance the capacity and facilities of educational institutions, providing students with a conducive learning environment.

Recognising the importance of technology in education, the government plans to develop SATS 2.0 software in the Department of School Education and Literacy. This software is expected to streamline administrative processes and facilitate efficient management of educational data.

To address learning gaps and provide additional support to students, Rs 80 crore has been allocated to improve the learning skills of 33 lakh school children who are lagging behind in their studies. Additionally, the "Marusinchana" coaching program will be introduced to prepare 1.5 lakh high school children for their exams, ensuring their academic success.

In a significant move, the budget aims to formulate a new education policy that aligns with the social, cultural, and economic milieu of the state. This policy will shape the future direction of education in Karnataka, focusing on holistic development and meeting the specific needs of students.

The budget also includes the transfer of 224 hostels from the Higher Education Department to the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Department. This move aims to enhance the efficiency and management of student hostels, providing better facilities and support to students from marginalised backgrounds.

Recognising the importance of technical textiles, the textile department of SKSJTI in Bengaluru will be upgraded to a Smart and Technical Textile Center. This initiative aims to foster innovation and research in the textile industry, contributing to the overall growth of the sector.

To enhance the skills of teachers and employees in the higher education department, Rs 10 crore has been allocated under the Vritti Chaitanya scheme to provide training to approximately 8,000 individuals. This training will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver quality education.

Furthermore, the budget incentives good governance in universities by offering a Rs 50 lakh incentive to those universities that excel in good governance indicators. This move aims to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the higher education sector.

To streamline the admission process for PhD programs, the budget proposes common counselling for all PhD admissions in public universities and for 40% of seats in private universities. This initiative aims to simplify the admission process and ensure transparency and fairness.