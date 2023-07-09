CNBC TV18
Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Emphasis on education reforms and focus on student welfare

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 9, 2023 12:12:59 PM IST (Published)

Karnataka's 2023-24 budget prioritizes education reforms, including textbook revisions, student welfare, infrastructure development, teacher training, and streamlined admissions processes.

The Karnataka budget for 2023-24, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, places a strong emphasis on education reforms and the welfare of students. With a range of initiatives and increased funding, the government aims to improve the quality of education, enhance infrastructure, and provide comprehensive support to students across the state.

Recognising the importance of accurate and informative education, the government plans to reverse the uninformed and arbitrary changes made to school textbooks. This move aims to ensure that students receive a balanced and factual education that equips them with knowledge and critical thinking skills.
To address the issue of malnutrition and promote the overall well-being of students, the budget allocates funds for providing supplementary nutrition twice a week to all children from classes one to ten. This initiative, benefiting 60 lakh children, will cost Rs 280 crore. By addressing the nutritional needs of students, the government aims to improve their overall health and academic performance.
