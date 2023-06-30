Karnataka Bank aims to surpass a Rs 1 lakh crore loan-book target in three years

Karnataka Bank expects a decline in net interest margins (NIMs) from the levels observed in Q4FY23. On a steady-state basis, Karnataka Bank anticipates that NIMs will settle between 3.5 percent and 3.7 percent reflecting the evolving market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Karnataka Bank is optimistic about its future prospects. The bank envisions its loan book surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore within the next three years, driven by asset growth and increased lending activities.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Srikrishnan H, MD & CEO of Karnataka Bank, said, “Asset growth because of these efforts that we have just embarked upon, we would believe that between MSME, retail, and a whole lot of other gold and agri loans, would result in anywhere in the next three years, crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, which is for sure.”

The bank expects a decline in net interest margins (NIMs) from the levels observed in Q4FY23. On a steady-state basis, Karnataka Bank anticipates that NIMs will settle between 3.5 percent and 3.7 percent reflecting the evolving market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Srikrishnan said, “On a steady state basis, we would think that NIM would settle between anywhere because as you are aware, the costs of deposits is always a challenge and that is something which is going to be putting an impact on not only us but all the banks. And so anywhere, healthy 3.5 to 3.7 percentis what we would want to maintain and I think we are quite confident on that.”

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released its bi-annual report on asset quality, revealing that the gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) in the industry are currently at a decade-low level. As of March 2023, the system-wide gross NPL ratio stands at 3.9 percent. Additionally, RBI's stress test projections indicate a further decline to 3.6 percent by March 2024.

Srikrishnan added that the loan growth and the whole bank has been more traditional, and it has been subdued in terms of the growth compared to the market.

One of the key strengths of Karnataka Bank is its regional focus. The bank acknowledges the importance of catering to the unique needs and demands of its regional customer base.

During a discussion, Srikrishnan emphasised the significance of Karnataka Bank's 100th year and outlined the bank's future priorities. The bank intends to place a greater emphasis on digitalisation, with a specific focus on key segments such as MSME and retail.

Currently, Karnataka Bank maintains a regional focus, consisting of 14 economic pockets, with seven or eight located within Karnataka and the remaining six outside the state. Srikrishnan stated that the bank's aim is to expand its business beyond Karnataka, emphasizing growth on a broader scale.

Additionally, Karnataka Bank aims to enhance its digital delivery channels and streamline digital customer acquisition, recognising the importance of these aspects in the evolving banking landscape.

Karnataka Bank's shares have surged over 24 percent this week, with a notable increase of over 9 percent observed today.