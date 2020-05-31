Business
Kapoor vs Kapur saga ends as Madhu Kapur is no longer Yes Bank promoter, Rana Kapoor holds only 900 shares
Updated : May 31, 2020 01:37 PM IST
In a regulatory filing, Yes Bank said that the Madhu Kapur Group has consented to reclassify their shareholding in the bank as "non-promoters" or public shareholders
Madhu Kapur and family had been trying to gain a bigger share in the functioning of the Yes Bank since the demise of Ashok Kapur in 2008, and eventually was able to get powers such as board control and a selection of directors last year.
The consent brings to an end a dramatic battle stretching over several years between Madhu Kapur and family and Rana Kapoor, the co-promoter over control over the bank's board.