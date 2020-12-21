  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Kapil Wadhawan seeks control of DHFL, says will pay entire Rs 91,158 crore dues in 7-8 years

Updated : December 21, 2020 01:50 PM IST

DHFL's former promoter says he is making a last-ditch effort to ensure that "thousands of crores of public money is not irretrievably lost", after the bankrupt NBFC received its highest bid of Rs 36,646 crore.
Kapil Wadhawan seeks control of DHFL, says will pay entire Rs 91,158 crore dues in 7-8 years

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement