July credit card data: Total credit card spends go up by 19.3% 

The credit card business momentum was strong for the month of July versus June as India has started to spend again. Overall the credit card issuance was up about close to 1 percent month-on-month to about 6.34 crore credit cards. The total expenses on credit card was up about 19.3 percent month-on-month.

The total expenses on the credit cards were up about 19.3 percent month-on-month. Therefore, the average ticket size per credit card has increased by 18.2 percent month-on-month to close to Rs 11,845.

Federal Bank has seen a massive increase in its average ticket size up by almost 77 percent month-on-month. The lowest average ticket size increase was seen for Bank of Baroda close to 1.8 percent month-on-month.

The market share momentum in July, when compared with June, the top market share loss was seen for HDFC Bank , RBL bank, Citibank American Express and Standard Chartered Bank. However, the top market share gained for ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Canara Bank.