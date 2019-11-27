#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Jharkhand polls 2019: RJD missing Lalu Prasad ahead of first phase of voting on November 30

Updated : November 27, 2019 11:57 AM IST

The Rashtriya Janata Dal is fighting the Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress.
RJD has fielded candidates in seven constituencies — Hussainabad, Chatra, Chhatarpur, Koderma, Barkatha, Deoghar and Godda.
Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.
