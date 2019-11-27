Economy
Jharkhand polls 2019: RJD missing Lalu Prasad ahead of first phase of voting on November 30
Updated : November 27, 2019 11:57 AM IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal is fighting the Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress.
RJD has fielded candidates in seven constituencies — Hussainabad, Chatra, Chhatarpur, Koderma, Barkatha, Deoghar and Godda.
Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more