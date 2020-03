Peg Broadbent, the chief financial officer of Jefferies, has died from coronavirus complications. He had become one of the first high-profile Wall Street executives to have succumbed to COVID-19. He was 56.

Teri Gendron has been named Broadbent’s interim successor at the firm.

Broadbent took charge as CFO at Jefferies in 2007. Prior to his stint at the New York-based financial services firm, he spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley.

Broadbent’s passing was mourned by his colleagues at Jefferies. “We already miss Peg and this is a very sad reminder about the fragility of life,” Jefferies CEO Rich Handler and president Brian Friedman said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken and will miss his decency, calmness and dry wit as he helped us navigate good times and bad,” they added.

Nearly three quarters of a million people have been infected by coronavirus globally, while 34,000 have succumbed to COVID-19. The United States is the worst-affected country thus far with the global superpower being the only nation to have registered more than a 100,000 positive coronavirus cases. Its case tally now stands upwards of 142,000.