Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo to acquire 21.87% stake in Max Financial in share swap deal
Updated : March 04, 2020 10:44 PM IST
MFS and MSI (a part of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding of Japan) are 73:25 joint venture partners in private life insurer Max Life Insurance Company of the Analjit Singh-promoted Max Group.
As per the transaction structure, MSI will get 75,458,088 shares of MFS at Rs 565.11 per share aggregating to 21.87 percent of the paid-up equity share capital.
In consideration, MFS will receive 394,775,831 shares from MSI at a price of Rs 108.02 per share, translating into 20.57 percent stake of MLIC.