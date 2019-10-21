Jamie Dimon: JP Morgan Chase to add $500 million more to $12 billion invested so far in India

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, said the company is looking to invest $500 million more in India for building new centres across Chennai and Bangalore, adding that it has pumped in $12 billion so far in the country.

JP Morgan Chase, the biggest bank in America, has more than 35,000 employees focussed on analytics, cyber security and AI in India, said Dimon on Monday in New Delhi after signing an agreement with the World Bank for scaling up school to work transition in India.

JP Morgan has committed $10 million to the World Bank for this project.

Praising India, Dimon said,"The country has done a phenomenal job lifting itself over the last 20 years. India's GDP has grown 5 times, lifted over 200 million out of poverty and it is still one of the fastest growing countries in the world."

For this commitment, JP Morgan will be working with the government, World Bank and non-profit leaders to train the workforce for high-growth sectors and align the skill sets with market trends in retail, healthcare and information technology-enabled services.

A study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research has noted that between 2018 and 2022 close to 70 million workers will have joined or will be joining the workforce and they will need to develop the necessary and relevant skills to keep pace with technological changes.