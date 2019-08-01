Jalan panel on Economic Capital Framework to meet on August 5

The Bimal Jalan-led panel on the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) will meet again on August 5, after the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the government, decided to appoint Department of Financial Services Secretary and now Finance Secretary, Rajiv Kumar, on the panel, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The panel will decide on August 5 about the submission of the ECF report to the RBI and if any further extension is required. The Jalan panel was scheduled to submit its report to the RBI in the last week of July, which has not happened so far.

Rajiv Kumar replaces former DEA and finance secretary SC Garg, who had submitted a dissent note on the panel's recommendations. Garg was shifted from Finance Ministry to Power Ministry on July 24, after which he tendered his resignation.

As the banking secretary, Rajiv Kumar is already on the RBI board and is largely familiar with the policy terrain, while newly appointed DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty has come on the central board of the RBI effective from July 29.