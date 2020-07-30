Finance

Income Tax dept extends deadline for filing ITR for FY19 to September 30

Updated : July 30, 2020 11:00 AM IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing belated and revised Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY2018-19 (AY2019-20) to September 30, 2020.

"This is done in view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers," CBDT said in a tweet.