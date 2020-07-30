  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Income Tax dept extends deadline for filing ITR for FY19 to September 30

Updated : July 30, 2020 11:00 AM IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing belated and revised Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY2018-19 (AY2019-20) to September 30, 2020.
"This is done in view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers," CBDT said in a tweet.
Assessees can also revise ITR in case a mistake has been made in the original one.
Income Tax dept extends deadline for filing ITR for FY19 to September 30

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel shares gain after better than expected Q1 earnings; Brokerages see more upside

Bharti Airtel shares gain after better than expected Q1 earnings; Brokerages see more upside

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 17% to Rs 198 crore

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 17% to Rs 198 crore

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77%, says no impact of COVID-19

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77%, says no impact of COVID-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement