ITR filing done, what next? Here are some easy steps to verify return digitally

If you have completed filing the income tax return (ITR) and wonder what to do next, here are some easy-to-follow steps to verify your ITR digitally, without sending the acknowledgement physically to the department.

The Income Tax Department processes the ITR only after they are filed and successfully verified by the taxpayer.

To verify the return, the taxpayer has to send the ITR-V (Acknowledgement) after signing it with a blue ink within 120 days from the date of filing the return. ITR-V will be sent manually to the Central Processing Center (CPC).

On receiving, they will send an acknowledgement on the registered email ID of the taxpayer.

Noting, the taxpayer should be careful while mentioning their email address in the return form as all the communications between him, and the department will take place through that email ID alone.



Net banking.

Aadhaar OTP.

EVC code through the departmentâ€™s website.

Giving bank account details on the e-filing website.

Giving Demat account details on the income tax e-filing website.



Already, the due date to file ITR for FY 2018-19 was extended from July 31 to August 31.