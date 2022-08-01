    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India gets 57.3 million ITRs filed for FY22, tad below FY21 when due date was extended

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    By including 6.3 million returns filed on the last day, the total number of ITRs till 10 pm went past 57.3 million for FY21-22. For FY20-21, about 58.9 million ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021 .

    Even as there were complaints regarding the income tax portal, over 6.7 million returns for FY21-22 were filed till 11 pm on Sunday. It was the last day for filing ITR by salaried individuals as the government did not extend the date.
    By including 6.7 million returns filed on the last day, the total number of ITRs till 11 pm went past 5.83 crores for FY21-22.
    Also Read:
    ITR filing went on till midnight. Anyone who missed filling tax return till Sunday will have to pay a late fee for delayed filing.
    Giving statistics of the ITRs filed on Sunday, the income tax department tweeted: "67,97,067 #ITRs have been filed upto 2300 hours today & 4,50,013 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr. For any assistance, pl connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or on our help desk nos 1800 103 0025 & 1800 419 0025. We will be glad to assist!"
    For FY 20-21, about 58.9 million ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021 — only slightly more than those filed for FY21-22 without a filing extension.
    Over the past month, the tax department had been nudging the taxpayers to file their ITRs to avoid the levy of the late fee. The department had asked taxpayers to seek assistance by emailing orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or calling help desk numbers 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025.
    A late fee of Rs 5,000  and Rs 1000 would be charged according to tax laws with an annual income of over Rs 5 lakh and below Rs 5 respectively if they file their ITR by December 31 of the assessment year.
    The late fee will not apply to those taxpayers whose income is below the taxable limit.
    People who have outstanding unpaid taxes will have to shell out an additional 1 percent interest per month for delayed filing. 
    First Published:  IST
