#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Business

ITNL CEO Bhatia very much in midst of rating jugglery

Updated : July 21, 2019 05:42 PM IST

The IL&FS Group company might have been in financial stress, but Bhatia was ready to shell out huge sums of money to keep the not-so-conducive ratings and outlooks away from public gaze, the audit report of the IL&FS Group's rating agencies showed. 
ITNL CEO Bhatia very much in midst of rating jugglery
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV