ITI Limited FPO price band fixed at Rs 72-77 a share
Updated : January 22, 2020 10:15 PM IST
ITI FPO comprises fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. The issue will open on January 24 and close on January 28.
ITI FPO: An additional issue constituting up to 18 lakh shares will be reserved for employees.
ITI FPO: At the higher end of the price band at Rs 77 per share, the company will garner Rs 1,386 crore from the issue.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more