ITI Limited FPO price band fixed at Rs 72-77 a share

Updated : January 22, 2020 10:15 PM IST

ITI FPO comprises fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. The issue will open on January 24 and close on January 28.
ITI FPO: An additional issue constituting up to 18 lakh shares will be reserved for employees.
ITI FPO: At the higher end of the price band at Rs 77 per share, the company will garner Rs 1,386 crore from the issue.
ITI Limited FPO price band fixed at Rs 72-77 a share
