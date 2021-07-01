IT website glitches: Resolution progress 'not very fast', says ICAI president

The Institution of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is celebrating the 73rd Chartered Accountant’s Day today (July 1). Nihar Jambusaria, President of ICAI discussed the opportunities for chartered accountants, the outlook of this particular institution and a lot more in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.

Weighing in on the complaints arising because of the new income tax website glitches, he said that the progress wasn't very fast.

“First we had a meeting with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself, who organised one meeting jointly with Infosys and CBDT. Our seven representatives presented all those areas in the portal where there were issues and glitches. Now, almost on a daily basis, Infosys is interacting with these seven representatives, who are helping them resolve these glitches and issues. However, the progress is not very fast but probably in a month’s time we are expecting that all these glitches and issues should come to an end,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CA examinations which are conducted by the ICAI in May were postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic and are now scheduled to be held from July 5.

“These are very uncertain times and is very easy for the institute to say we cannot hold exams and now we will straightaway hold November exams but then every six months, in May and November, around 10,000 students qualify as chartered accountants (CA), so we thought we should not hold back the career of these students and if they qualify, they will be on the career path,” he said.

“The Supreme Court (SC) has permitted that in the areas where lockdowns are continuing, you may postpone exams there. But do go ahead with the exam with all proper care. So now there is no uncertainty and students will be able to appear on July 5 onwards for exams,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.