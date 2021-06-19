IT portal glitch: Finance Ministry to look into issues with Infosys on June 22 meeting

The Finance Ministry officials have fixed a meeting on June 22 with Infosys to look into the issues on the new tax portal. The new e-filing portal has been facing glitches ever since its launch on June 7. Users have been tweeting complaints, issues with the platform and their experience.

The meeting will also have members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, auditors and consultants in attendance. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has assured that Infosys will clarify the issues. The team will be provided inputs on the working of the portal from various stakeholders in the meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix technical glitches within a day of the platform’s release after complaints flooded her Twitter account.

The new e-filing portal was developed in order to facilitate increase tax compliance by providing various facilities for tax filing on the platform. Infosys had previously created the portal for GST payments and return filing.

The problems that need immediate fixing include login issues, delay in vivad se vishwas payments, inability to file Income Tax Returns, and PAN not shown as valid, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The platform faces over 25 major bugs and glitches. The keys issues are:

Login difficulties

Past filing not unavailable

Portal not working

Charitable trusts and units unable to renew registration

Form 15CA, 15 CB for sending money abroad unavailable

New companies or firms unable to register themselves

Pending demands not reflecting

Accounts getting locked if one tries to login due to non-operation of site

PAN not shown as valid

Mismatch in PAN data shown when technically there is no mismatch

Unable to file ITR for FY 2020-21

Vivad se vishwas payments getting delayed

Assessment of FY2018-19

TDS filing of FY20-21 getting delayed

Unable to file Equalisation levy Form 1