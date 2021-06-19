Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • IT portal glitch: Finance Ministry to look into issues with Infosys on June 22 meeting

    IT portal glitch: Finance Ministry to look into issues with Infosys on June 22 meeting

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Finance Ministry officials have fixed up a meeting on June 22 with the Infosys team looking into the issues on the new tax portal.

    IT portal glitch: Finance Ministry to look into issues with Infosys on June 22 meeting

    The Finance Ministry officials have fixed a meeting on June 22 with Infosys to look into the issues on the new tax portal. The new e-filing portal has been facing glitches ever since its launch on June 7. Users have been tweeting complaints, issues with the platform and their experience.

    The meeting will also have members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, auditors and consultants in attendance. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has assured that Infosys will clarify the issues. The team will be provided inputs on the working of the portal from various stakeholders in the meeting.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix technical glitches within a day of the platform’s release after complaints flooded her Twitter account.

    The new e-filing portal was developed in order to facilitate increase tax compliance by providing various facilities for tax filing on the platform. Infosys had previously created the portal for GST payments and return filing.

    The problems that need immediate fixing include login issues, delay in vivad se vishwas payments, inability to file Income Tax Returns, and PAN not shown as valid, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    The platform faces over 25 major bugs and glitches. The keys issues are:

    1. Login difficulties
    2. Past filing not unavailable
    3. Portal not working
    4. Charitable trusts and units unable to renew registration
    5. Form 15CA, 15 CB for sending money abroad unavailable
    6. New companies or firms unable to register themselves
    7. Pending demands not reflecting
    8. Accounts getting locked if one tries to login due to non-operation of site
    9. PAN not shown as valid
    10. Mismatch in PAN data shown when technically there is no mismatch
    11. Unable to file ITR for FY 2020-21
    12. Vivad se vishwas payments getting delayed
    13. Assessment of FY2018-19
    14. TDS filing of FY20-21 getting delayed
    15. Unable to file Equalisation levy Form 1
    16. Delay leading to delay of For 16
      17. Tags

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Adani Ports694.35 47.45 7.33
      Bajaj Auto4,167.10 113.20 2.79
      HUL2,482.90 65.20 2.70
      Bharti Airtel538.75 10.10 1.91
      Grasim1,480.75 22.55 1.55
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      HUL2,480.75 63.85 2.64
      Bajaj Auto4,164.95 105.95 2.61
      Bharti Airtel538.90 10.20 1.93
      Bajaj Finserv11,998.00 179.95 1.52
      IndusInd Bank994.90 10.65 1.08
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Adani Ports694.35 47.45
      Bajaj Auto4,167.10 113.20
      HUL2,482.90 65.20
      Bharti Airtel538.75 10.10
      Grasim1,480.75 22.55
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      HUL2,480.75 63.85
      Bajaj Auto4,164.95 105.95
      Bharti Airtel538.90 10.20
      Bajaj Finserv11,998.00 179.95
      IndusInd Bank994.90 10.65

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee73.8600-0.2175-0.29
      Euro-Rupee87.8770-0.4200-0.48
      Pound-Rupee102.2970-0.9290-0.90
      Rupee-100 Yen0.6699-0.0019-0.29
      View More