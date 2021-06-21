IT new portal glitch: FM, CBDT chairman, officials to meet Infosys team tomorrow at 11 am

Home

    By Timsy Jaipuria | IST (Published)
    Finance Minister, Revenue Secretary, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman and top FinMin officials are scheduled to meet the Infosys team tomorrow at 11 am to look into the issues on the new tax portal, sources informed CNBC-TV18.
    In this meeting, Infosys is likely to give a detailed presentation on issues identified by FinMin, sources said.
    "FM is likely to give a window of 10-15 days to Infosys to rectify tech glitches with new tax portal," sources added.
    Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the new income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to 1 day and expedite refunds.
    The problems that need immediate fixing include login issues, delay in vivad se vishwas payments, inability to file Income Tax Returns, and PAN not shown as valid, sources told CNBC-TV18.
    The platform faces over 25 major bugs and glitches. The keys issues are:
    • Login difficulties
    • Past filing not unavailable
    • Portal not working
    • Charitable trusts and units unable to renew registration
    • Form 15CA, 15 CB for sending money abroad unavailable
    • New companies or firms unable to register themselves
    • Pending demands not reflecting
    • Accounts getting locked if one tries to login due to non-operation of site
    • PAN not shown as valid
    • Mismatch in PAN data shown when technically there is no mismatch
    • Unable to file ITR for FY 2020-21
    • Vivad se vishwas payments getting delayed
    • Assessment of FY2018-19
    • TDS filing of FY20-21 getting delayed
    • Unable to file Equalisation levy Form 1
    • Delay leading to delay of Form 16
