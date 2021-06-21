IT new portal glitch: FM, CBDT chairman, officials to meet Infosys team tomorrow at 11 am

Finance Minister, Revenue Secretary, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman and top FinMin officials are scheduled to meet the Infosys team tomorrow at 11 am to look into the issues on the new tax portal, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

In this meeting, Infosys is likely to give a detailed presentation on issues identified by FinMin, sources said.

"FM is likely to give a window of 10-15 days to Infosys to rectify tech glitches with new tax portal," sources added.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the new income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to 1 day and expedite refunds.

The new e-filing portal has been facing glitches ever since its launch on June 7. Users have been tweeting complaints, issues with the platform and their experience.

The problems that need immediate fixing include login issues, delay in vivad se vishwas payments, inability to file Income Tax Returns, and PAN not shown as valid, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The platform faces over 25 major bugs and glitches. The keys issues are:

Login difficulties

Past filing not unavailable

Portal not working

Charitable trusts and units unable to renew registration

Form 15CA, 15 CB for sending money abroad unavailable

New companies or firms unable to register themselves

Pending demands not reflecting

Accounts getting locked if one tries to login due to non-operation of site

PAN not shown as valid

Mismatch in PAN data shown when technically there is no mismatch

Unable to file ITR for FY 2020-21

Vivad se vishwas payments getting delayed

Assessment of FY2018-19

TDS filing of FY20-21 getting delayed

Unable to file Equalisation levy Form 1