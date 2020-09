Isher Judge Ahluwalia, one of India's first women economists died on Saturday morning. She was battling brain cancer. She is survived by her husband, the former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Ahluwalia.

Ahluwalia had resigned last month as chairperson of the ICRIER (The Indian Council For Research on International Economic Relations). Ahluwalia has a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts University, while her post-graduation was from Delhi School of Economics and graduation from Presidency College, Kolkata.

She was one of the first Indian women to make the name as a first-rate economist. Her research focused on urban development, industrial development, macro-economic reforms, and social sector development issues in India.

Her first major work was Industrial Growth in India: Stagnation Since the Mid Sixties, which was published in 1989. It remains one of the first thoroughly empirical work that explained the economic stagnation in India because of the socialistic policies since the sixties. The book was an important influence on the liberalization reforms announced by the Congress government in 1991, with Manmohan Singh as finance minister

Ahluwalia served in several key policymaking positions: She was chairperson of the High Powered Expert Committee on Urban Infrastructure and Services by the ministry of urban development in 2008. She was chairperson, Board of Trustees of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington D.C. from 2003 to 2006, she was a member of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) which prepared a report on the role of the Asian Development Bank in 2006. She was vice-chairperson of the Punjab State Planning Board from 2005 to 2007.