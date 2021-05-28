Is the 'bubble' in stock markets rational? Here's what RBI has to say Updated : May 28, 2021 18:15:20 IST An autoregressive distributed lag model used by RBI suggested that the stock price index is mainly driven by money supply and FPI investments. Even considering the above-expectations earning growth of the corporates, the stock prices cannot be explained by fundamentals alone, RBI noted. Published : May 28, 2021 06:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply