Is the 'bubble' in stock markets rational? Here's what RBI has to say

India's equity prices surged to record highs, with the benchmark index (Sensex) crossing the 50,000 mark on January 21, 2021, to touch a peak of 52,154 on February 15, 2021, which represents a 100.7 percent increase from the slump just before the beginning of the nationwide lockdown (i.e., since March 23, 2020) and a 68.0 percent increase over the year 2020-21.

"This order of asset price inflation in the context of the estimated 8 percent contraction in GDP in 2020-21 poses the risk of a bubble," RBI raised a red flag over the question of a bubble in the stock markets once again in its latest annual report.​

The total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies scaled to a record level of Rs 204.3 lakh crore at end-March 2021 registering an increase of 80 percent over that of Rs 113.5 lakh crore at end-March 2020. The market capitalisation to GDP ratio crossed 100 percent in January 2021 for the first time in over a decade.

India is not the only country faced with this challenge. The widening gap between stretched asset prices relative to prospects for recovery in real economic activity has emerged as a global policy concern, RBI said.

"Prices of risky assets surged across countries to record high levels during the year on the back of unparalleled levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the turn in market sentiments following positive news on the development of and access to vaccines and the end of uncertainty surrounding US election results," RBI explained.

An autoregressive distributed lag (ARDL) model used by RBI suggested that the stock price index is mainly driven by money supply and FPI investments. "Economic prospects also contribute to movement in the stock market, but the impact is relatively less compared to money supply and FPI," it said.

"This assessment shows that liquidity injected to support economic recovery can lead to unintended consequences in the form of inflationary asset prices and providing a reason that liquidity support cannot be expected to be unrestrained and indefinite and may require calibrated unwinding once the pandemic waves are flattened and the real economy is firmly on the recovery path," it cautioned.

Even considering the above-expectations earning growth of the corporates, the stock prices cannot be explained by fundamentals alone, RBI noted. "Present valuations, as in the past, are supported by improved corporate earnings. This part of Sensex increase can be seen as rational," it said.

RBI also compared the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio with its historical trend to assess the stock market valuation. "The deviation of the actual P/E from its long-run trend shows that the ratio is overvalued. Measures of dividend yield also signal that markets are getting overpriced," it found.

A decomposition of changes in equity prices indicate that the rise in equity prices during 2016 to early 2020 was mainly supported by a decrease in interest rates and Equity Risk Premium (ERP), with an increase in the forward earnings expectations contributing to a lesser extent, the regulator said in its annual report. Thereafter, a spike in ERP on COVID-19 concerns initially contributed to equity prices declining sharply to compensate for increased risks.

However, equity prices registered an impressive recovery, subsequently, aided by the easing of ERP. "Currently, dividend yields have fallen below their long-term trends. As such, two-way price movements are possible going forward," it concluded.

Barring April and September 2020, FPIs remained net buyers in the Indian equity market with November witnessing record inflows of Rs 70,896 crore. The Indian equity market received a net FPI inflow of Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2020-21, as against a net FPI outflow of Rs 6,204 crore during the previous year, RBI's annual report said.

