IRDAI working group okays launch of index linked insurance policies; details here Updated : February 16, 2021 04:41 PM IST WG further said customer disclosures are extremely important for ILIP and the disclosures have to be proportional to the complexity of the product designs. Some of the disclosures could be website displayslike the past performance of suggested indices and also its current returnsaccessible to the customers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply