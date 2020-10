In yet another step to make health insurance an easy job for the customers, the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) has introduced 'colour coding' for individual health products. This move will enable policyholders to understand the level of complexity while buying health insurance products.

In a draft released on Monday, the insurance regulator said, every health insurance product offered by general and health insurance companies will use green, orange and red colours to indicate the complexity of the products that are on offer.

'Green’ will signify that the product offered is a simple one, easy to understand and comprehend. ‘Orange’ colour will signify that the product offered is moderately complex. While the colour code ‘red’ will signify that the product offered is complex and needs to be understood properly.

The colour code will be indicated in the health insurance products and disclosed on the websites of insurers so that the customers can make an informed choice while buying a health insurance product, the regulator said.

"Health Insurance is a complex subject and it’s a lifelong decision one makes. So, it's very important that one makes the correct decision. This becomes even more relevant in current COVID times as health insurance is the only shield against the current pandemic," says Amit Chhabra, head-health insurance, Policybazaar.

"The colour coding initiative will help in curbing misselling. Also, it will help customers in understanding what they are buying and thereby reduce unpleasant surprises at the time of claim. It will also increase transparency and faith in the health insurance ecosystem," he added.