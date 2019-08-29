Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Updated : August 29, 2019 07:33 AM IST

The regulator has directed the firm to deposit the penalty within 15 days from the receipt of the order.
The insurance regulator said that Policybazaar entered into a partnership with 'Indian Health Organization by Aetna' (IHO), a non-insurance entity, to offer incentives to its customers in violation of rules.
IRDAI also said that Policybazaar displayed IHOâ€™s services on its website in violation of regulations.
