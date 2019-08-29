IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

The regulator has directed the firm to deposit the penalty within 15 days from the receipt of the order.
The insurance regulator said that Policybazaar entered into a partnership with 'Indian Health Organization by Aetna' (IHO), a non-insurance entity, to offer incentives to its customers in violation of rules.
IRDAI also said that Policybazaar displayed IHOâ€™s services on its website in violation of regulations.
