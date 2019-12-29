Finance
Irdai restores Reliance Capital's 100% shares in Reliance General Insurance
Updated : December 29, 2019 08:21 PM IST
Irdai has directed IDBI Trusteeship Services not to give effect to any encumbrance or transfer or any change in the shareholding of RGICL, according to a BSE filing by Reliance Capital (RCAP).
Reliance Capital, in its statement, added that the company will continueits efforts to monetize its shareholding in RGICL.
