Business
IRDAI puts approval process for insurance arms of Indiabulls Integrated Services on hold
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:32 PM IST
Both life and general insurance arms of Indiabulls Integrated Services have received one out of three required approvals
insurance regulator has turned cautious on the insurance plans of Indiabulls Integrated Services after charges of financial irregularities
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more