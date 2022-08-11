    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    IRDAI proposes setting up new platform for sale of insurance policies

    finance | IST

    IRDAI proposes setting up new platform for sale of insurance policies

    Profile image
    By Yash Jain   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    IRDAI believes that insurance platform will help insurance penetration in Tier 2, 3 areas and will also bring down existing commission rates.

    Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed setting up a new platform for sale, servicing and claims of insurance policies, sources informed CNBC-TV18. 
    The same will be available from December this year.
    "All products from life, general and standalone health insurers to be listed on IRDAI’s proposed platform," they said.
    In order to sell policies, agents will have to become platform members. They can sell it from all insurance companies once they become members.
    IRDAI believes that insurance platform will help insurance penetration in Tier 2, 3 areas and will also bring down existing commission rates.
    Earlier, sources said that the IRDAI committee is likely to propose allowing life insurers to sell health insurance. The committee is likely to seek a nod for the distribution and manufacture of health insurance.
    The committee cited improved penetration, and global practice to support the move.
    Presently, life insurers sell only fixed benefit health plans and not indemnity products. As per IRDAI, 75 percent of people pay for medical expenses from their pockets.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng