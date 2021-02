The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has recently permitted all general and health insurance companies to launch four more categories of individual products, add-ons and riders of health policies to be filed under the "use and file" procedure.

The four new categories are personal accident insurance, overseas travel insurance, domestic travel insurance and benefit-based health insurance products, the insurance regulator said.

Here, IRDAI added, benefit-based health insurance products are defined as the products under which a specified benefit, as chosen by the policyholder, is paid as a fixed benefit, on happening of the contingency covered.

In respect of the personal accident, domestic and overseas travel products, “use and file” is allowed only if the coverage offered both under base covers and add-on covers or riders is contingent upon an accident and/or travel as relevant.

Any modification of the above referred products filed under “use and file” should continue to be under the “file and use” procedure as specified in the guidelines.

Where any insurer is found to be non-compliant with the guidelines specified herein while launching the products under "use and file" procedure, the authority may take one or more of the following actions.

a. Direct the insurer to withdraw the product.

These norms are applicable in respect of products filed from April 1, 2021, onwards.

Amit Chhabra, head - health insurance, Policybazaar called this move a great initiative by the regulator to promote incremental innovation.