    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance Newsirdai levies penalty of rs 1 crore on max life insurance axis bank to pay rs 2 crore 14947981.htm

    Axis Bank-Max Life deal: IRDAI asks lender to pay Rs 2 crore in 21 days for violation of norms

    Axis Bank-Max Life deal: IRDAI asks lender to pay Rs 2 crore in 21 days for violation of norms

    Axis Bank-Max Life deal: IRDAI asks lender to pay Rs 2 crore in 21 days for violation of norms
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Updated)

    The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) on Friday asked Axis Bank to pay Rs 2 crore penalty in 21 days for violation of norms with respect to transfer of shares in Axis Bank-Max Life Insurance deal.
    The amount also includes Rs 1 crore penalty on Max Life Insurance, IRDAI said.
    "By undertaking the transactions of transfer of shares with the promoters/ shareholders of the insurer (Max Life Insurance Co Ltd) in violation of the directions of the Authority, the Corporate Agent, Axis Bank Ltd has circumvented the maximum limits of commission or remuneration or reward as stipulated in IRDAI (Payment of Commission or Remuneration or Reward to insurance Agents and Insurance Intermediaries) Regulations, 2016 read with Reg 18(1) of IRDAI (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015.," IRDAI said in a notification.
    "A penalty of Rs 1 crore is imposed on the insurer by invoking section 102 (b) of the Insurance Act, 1938. The total penalty amount of Rs 2 crore shall be remitted by Axis Bank Limited within a period of 21 days," it added.
    Last year, Max Group sold a 13 percent stake in Max Life Insurance Company to the country's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank, which would then become a co-promoter of the insurer.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Axis bankIRDAIMax Life Insurance

    Next Article

    IRDAI proposes regulations for investments in insurance firms — check details

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng