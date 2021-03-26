IRDAI extends validity of COVID-19 specific health insurance policies; details here

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to extend the timeline of COVID-19 specific health insurance policies.

“Taking the prevailing COVID situation into consideration, it is decided to allow all insurers to offer and renew short-term COVID-specific health policies, including Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak, up to September 30,” the insurance regulator said.

The regulator further said that there is no change in the policy guidelines.

“All other terms and conditions remain valid as specified under the respective guidelines," it said.

It must be noted that while Corona Kavach is a standard indemnity-based COVID-19 policy, Corona Rakshak is a fixed benefit plan. Currently, these COVID-19 specific policies are offered for the tenure of three and half months, six and half months and nine and half months.

According to Naval Goel, Founder & CEO, PolicyX.com, this is a very timely decision, considering another outbreak of COVID which is giving a huge uncertainty about health conditions to people.

“The response of the masses during the launch of such policies was good. So, people would take a sigh of relief with the renewal and fresh sale of COVID-19 related policies lately especially when they have started travelling again for work and other necessary reason,” Goel said.

According to IRDAI data, the market for Corona Kavach policies has grown 10-fold in a month to 1.1 crore from 15 lakh. In fact, there was a continuous demand even after the drop in the number of cases.

The benefits such as affordable premiums and short tenure, Goel said, led to a surge in the demand where people preferred buying COVID-specific related policies for themselves and their families. In fact, various corporate insured their employees under COVID policies.