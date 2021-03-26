IRDAI extends validity of COVID-19 specific health insurance policies; details here Updated : March 26, 2021 02:18 PM IST The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has recently decided to extend the timeline for COVID-19 specific health insurance policies. The regulator further said that there is no change in the policy guidelines. Published : March 26, 2021 02:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply