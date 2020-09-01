  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

IRDAI directs insurers to use video-based KYC; here's what it means for you

Updated : September 01, 2020 09:06 PM IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed insurance companies to use video-based authentication process (VBIP) to enhance the ease of doing know your customer (KYC).
IRDAI directs insurers to use video-based KYC; here's what it means for you

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement