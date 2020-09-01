IRDAI directs insurers to use video-based KYC; here's what it means for you

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed insurance companies to use a video-based authentication process (VBIP) to enhance the ease of the know your customer (KYC) process.

VBIP is a method of customer identification by a representative of the insurer by undertaking seamless, secure, real-time, consent-based audio-visual interaction with the customer to obtain identification information including the documents required for customer due to diligence purpose and to ascertain the veracity of the information furnished by the customer, according to IRDAI statement.

"Such a process will be treated like a face-to-face process," IRDAI said.

Under this process, the authorised person of the insurer performing the VBIP for KYC will record video as well as capture live photographs of the customer present for identification and obtain the identification information.

According to experts, this facility will enable the customers to invest in protection products without having to compromise on their personal safety.

“Customers will now be able to do their KYC while being at their home and without having to meet up with anyone. This process will require least amount of paperwork. This service will surely turn out to be most beneficial in times like these when all the authorities are advising maximum social distancing," said Santosh Agarwal, CBO-Life Insurance, Policybazaar.