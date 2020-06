The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Thursday asked insurers to include telemedicine under health insurance policy.

This means that anyone taking telemedicine consultation from a doctor will be allowed to claim the expenses under a health insurance policy provided the policy covers OPD expenses.

“Provision of allowing telemedicine shall be part of claim settlement of policy of the insurers and need not be filed separately with the authority for any modification. However, the norms of sub-limits, monthly/annual limits, etc., of the product shall apply without any relaxation,” IRDAI said in a circular.

The insurers, the regulator said, should allow telemedicine wherever consultation with a medical practitioner is allowed in the terms and conditions of policy contract.

All policies that provide claim for OPD consultation expenses will now also cover telemedicine consultation service as part of the claim settlement of their policies.

“This move brings relief to health insurance policy holders who may prefer to consult medical practitioners online or telephonically to avoid going out of their homes. Telemedicine is also considered under out-of-the-pocket expenses and it is always advised to buy a health insurance policy that reduces the cost of out-of-the-pocket expenses by covering OPD charges as well,” said Amit Chhabra, Head- Health Insurance, Policybazaar.