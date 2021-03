The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) through its latest circular has modified guidelines on product filing in the health insurance business. Going forward, the regulator has disallowed the practice of making major changes in the existing health insurance policies.

This means, the insurers now will not be allowed to make minor changes or modifications to the existing health policies. The modifications in offered products and services will only be made available to the customers as an add-on and will be optional for the customers to buy.

"General and health insurers are not allowed to modify the existing benefits, add new benefits in the existing products which lead to imposing an increase in premium. However, it is clarified that insurers are permitted to effect minor modifications as stipulated in the consolidated guideline on product filing in the health insurance business. Addition of new benefits/up-gradation of existing benefits may be offered as add-on covers or optional covers with a standalone premium rate to ensure an informed choice to the policyholders," said the insurance regulator.

According to Amit Chhabra, head-health insurance, Policybazaar, this is a very pro-customer move as there have been numerous cases where customers have experienced a major hike in the premiums without their consent.

"This is a move that protects the customer's interests. Further, IRDAI has even asked the insurers to follow a standard format for giving various information to the customers regarding their health insurance policy. The policy wordings will need to be standard and simple without the use of any jargon. With this, the customers will easily know what the insurer is offering under the issued policy. Standard wordings mean more transparency between the insurers and the customers," Chhabra stresses.

Tapan Singhel, managing director and chief executive officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance believes that the recent modified guidelines by IRDAI are a step towards simplifying insurance offerings and bringing in transparency in order to encourage more people to opt for insurance.

“Under the additional norms on modification of health products (including PA and Travel), IRDAI has clarified that insurers can choose to add new benefits/upgrade existing benefits as an add-on cover with a standalone premium rate for it. Thus, helping the customer make an informed choice and providing them with an opportunity to enhance the coverage by opting for add-on covers as per their needs," Singhel affirms.

Additionally, the regulator has also shared norms on presentation format of Policy Contract, which insurers need to follow for all health insurance products with effect from October 1, 2021.

"This will lead to further simplification and a better understanding of the policy for customers as the same format will be used across all insurers using plain and simple language," Singhel said.