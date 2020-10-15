Finance IRDAI asks insurance firms to offer standard term life plan from Jan 1: Check details here Updated : October 15, 2020 03:29 PM IST The IRDAI has issued a circular to all life insurers directing them to come up with a standard individual term life insurance product which will be named ‘Saral Jeevan Bima.’ All life insurers permitted to transact new business will mandatorily offer the standard product with effect from January 1, IRDAI said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.