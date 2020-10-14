Finance IRDAI allows renewal, portability of COVID-19 specific health policies; here's what it means for you Updated : October 14, 2020 01:40 PM IST The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to give consumers the option to renew, migrate and port the Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies. These policies can be renewed for a period of 3.5 months, 6.5 months and 9.5 months till a maximum of March 31, 2021, the insurance regulator said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.