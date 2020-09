The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has recently allowed all general and specialised health insurers to validate health insurance policy proposals forms through digital means in place of physical signatures. The step has been taken in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of the policyholders.

The regulator has now given an option to the policyholders to give their agreement to the insurer via a one-time-password, without using a wet signature on the hard copy of the proposal form.

As per the notification, the policy document will be sent to the registered email id or mobile number provided by the customer. Simultaneously, the policyholders will be informed through SMS that policy document/copy of proposal form have been sent to their e-mail id or any other digital/electronic mode.

"Insurers will put in place proper mechanism to ensure that documents are delivered to designated e-mail id/mobile number of policyholder and an acknowledgement is appropriately obtained/auto-collected on delivery,” IRDAI said.

Insurance companies will preserve the records of such acknowledgements for further reference. The policy document sent electronically will contain all schedules, term and conditions, benefits that are otherwise available in physical documents.

In situations where policy documents could not be sent through electronic means due to any reasons, the companies will completely forward the physical documents to policyholders.

According to Amit Chhabra, head-health insurance, Policybazaar, this initiative of IRDAI is a positive step considering the current pandemic situation and the challenges being faced by the insurer in issuing physical policy documents.

"With this step, the regulator even tries to improve the TAT for policy issuance along with safeguarding the policy documents electronically with both – the insurer and policyholder," he added.

Gurdeep Singh Batra, head - retail underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, "This not only improves the turnaround time for policy issuance but also secures the policy documents electronically with the policyholder as well as the insurer. Since all the documents are transacted online and maintained, it also improves transparency between the insurer and insured."