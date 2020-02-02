Associate Partners
IPO could make LIC India's most valued company, says report

Updated : February 02, 2020 02:36 PM IST

LIC, the public sector life insurance behemoth's market capitalisation may cross over Rs 17 lakh crore, the report said, on the basis of valuation of its AUM, which is more than Reliance Industries ltd or Tata Consultancy Services.
Currently, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is the country's top company with a market cap of Rs 8.7 lakh crore.
SBI Life Insurance, which has an AUM of Rs 1.6 lakh crore is valued at Rs 89,400 crore.
