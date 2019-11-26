Investors fret as Sebi bars brokerage Karvy over alleged misuse of client funds
Updated : November 26, 2019 10:13 PM IST
Karvy said in a statement over the weekend that there was no "mis-utilisation" of client securities.
The Karvy Group serves 70 million individual investors and provides investment advice to more than 600 companies, according to its website.
In its statement, Karvy said that Sebi's order only prevents it from adding new clients and that it had yet stated its position to the regulator.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more