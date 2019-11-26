TOP NEWS »

#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Investors fret as Sebi bars brokerage Karvy over alleged misuse of client funds

Updated : November 26, 2019 10:13 PM IST

Karvy said in a statement over the weekend that there was no "mis-utilisation" of client securities.
The Karvy Group serves 70 million individual investors and provides investment advice to more than 600 companies, according to its website.
In its statement, Karvy said that Sebi's order only prevents it from adding new clients and that it had yet stated its position to the regulator.
Investors fret as Sebi bars brokerage Karvy over alleged misuse of client funds
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV