Investors complain to govt as Karvy delays broking payouts
Updated : November 17, 2019 02:57 PM IST
Concerns are being raised about the financial problems at Karvy after several investors have complained that payouts by the broking firm are being delayed.
Investors across the country have complained on social media to the Prime Minister's Office, (PMO), finance ministry and markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), seeking their payouts.
Reports suggest that Karvy is facing a liquidity crunch due to a number of bad client trades on castor seeds.
