#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Investors complain to govt as Karvy delays broking payouts

Updated : November 17, 2019 02:57 PM IST

Concerns are being raised about the financial problems at Karvy after several investors have complained that payouts by the broking firm are being delayed.
Investors across the country have complained on social media to the Prime Minister's Office, (PMO), finance ministry and markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), seeking their payouts.
Reports suggest that Karvy is facing a liquidity crunch due to a number of bad client trades on castor seeds.
Investors complain to govt as Karvy delays broking payouts
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV