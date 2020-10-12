  • SENSEX
Investment platform Groww launches Intraday trading, ETFs

Updated : October 12, 2020 03:26 PM IST

Groww -- an investment platform has launched intraday trading and ETFs , expanding its product suite.
With the launch of these products that cater to two diverse niches within the investing spectrum, Groww says it aims to provide a gamut of investment options to millennial investors with varied investment objectives.
