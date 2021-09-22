Investing Tips for Women to achieve financial goal

As with all millennials, my journey up to adulthood was filled with privileges, with maybe a fraction of the worries our parents had to face. Back it up with a good education and you start off on a pretty good note. However, financial planning remains imperative to face the real-life. I would like to divide my experience of planning post my MBA as below:

Single

With very limited responsibilities and a sizeable inflow trickling in per month, this is the best time for financial planning. Some issues I faced over here were lack of knowledge and a plethora of options for investments.

Extensive research has to be done, but I started with my kitty. I got my life insurance (Premiums are cheap), SIPs and emergency kitty started. To be precise, around 20% would go into SIP and 20% would be invested in FDs & savings account and the remaining for travel & outings.

Married with no kids

While married, both of us continued our individual SIPs with a 10% increase in individual accounts and any increase in salary in SIPs invested into joint accounts and investment plans. We both have had a very methodical approach to our expenses. One-time annual expenditures like life insurance, car insurance premiums, annual holidays, etc, when added, can add up-to 5-7% of the monthly outflow. Growing up in a middle-class family, it was well -ingrained that we choose our indulgences. So, if you have to live closer to the workplace and pay higher rent, you have to regulate the monthly outings/ shopping on expensive luxury bags and mobiles. Car purchase comes with its own set of expenses, and it is a depreciating asset. So, if leveraged decisions are to be taken, they need to be looked at carefully.

Married with kid

This phase moves your life upside down, especially if you are a woman. You have to manage a truckload of more responsibilities (thanks to mother nature) while continuing with your professional responsibilities. You need to be in a workplace where maternity benefits exist, and maternity leave is not looked at adversely. With health insurance in place, there may not be a lot of issues here. But additional expenditures like a nanny and good day care add to the expenditure. My incremental salary would take care of these while our investments continued.

Married with kid and home purchase

One of the biggest decisions you will ever make is buying a house. This is more of an emotional investment rather than a financial asset. However, anchoring was important to some people, and it was for us too. Maintenance charges, increased commutes (if any), and higher lifestyle expenditures will play a key role here. It would be important to have a lifestyle maintenance while avoiding the interest rate to eat into your savings. EMI should not be more than 40% of total income. When the home purchase is done, while aggressive loan pay-off is essential (like using any unexpected outflow), it is wise to keep building your equity investments.

There is a lot of knowledge out there today and while we look at getting out of our mortgage as soon as possible, there are a lot of goals we are yet to plan for like kids’ education, retirement planning, etc. Hopefully our discipline will help us get there.

Disclaimer: Ms. Pranavi Kulkarni is the Credit Analyst of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (EAML) and the views expressed above are her own.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully