International trade settlement in Indian rupee

It was always on the cards. US, EU, and the UK had imposed sanctions on major Russian banks from accessing the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. SWIFT is the Belgium-based globally secure interbank system. Accepted and used near universally, SWIFT assures payments across banks and countries and facilitates the movement of goods and services.

What this meant for India was that export payments of nearly $500 million due from Russia were blocked. There were also substantial security implications. India is a net importer of goods from Russia. In the backdrop of the conflict, India has increased its imports of Russian crude oil. As per Reuters, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian oil since February 24 this year. India is also awaiting the delivery of air defense systems, MIG 29 jets, and Su-30MKI aircraft from Russia.

Further, there was a regular outflow of foreign exchange from India. While there was no imminent danger, there was a concern. The trade deficit expanded to a record $26.2 billion in June 2022. The trade deficit for Q1FY23 has touched $70.8 billion compared with $31.4 billion in Q1FY22. The trade deficit is expected to only rise further-with some suggesting it could touch a record $250 billion - 7.3 percent of GDP. This would imply a CAD of up to 3 percent of the GDP. The combination of widening CAD and persistent FPI outflows could have a further impact on the Indian rupee going forward. It is in this backdrop that the government had recently hiked import duties on gold and imposed export duties on petroleum products.

So, the announcement permitting international trade settlement in Indian Rupees by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month did not come as a surprise. The RBI circular dated July 11 talks of putting in place an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in the Indian rupee. No mention is made either of SWIFT or Russia in the circular.

Thus, authorised dealers have been permitted to open after prior approval from the RBI, rupee Vostro accounts (nostro and vostro are terms used to describe the same bank account. Nostro, from the Latin, means ours- as in our money that is in deposit in your bank. Vostro again from Latin means yours- as in your money that is in deposit in our bank.)

The special rupee vostro account would be opened in the corresponding banks of the partner trading country. For settlement, Indian importers undertaking imports would make payment in Indian rupee. This would be credited into the special account of the corresponding bank against invoices of the oversea supplier. It is estimated that this arrangement could potentially reduce outflows to the extent of $3 billion per month.

In the case of exporters, the export proceeds would be paid in Indian rupee from the balance of the designated special vostro account of the corresponding bank of the partner country. The circular also significantly permits the set-off of export receivables against import payables in respect of the same overseas buyer and supplier.

India has experience in operating alternate payment mechanisms to settle dues in rupees instead of dollars. Article VI of the 1953 India-Soviet trade agreement had a similar clause. The arrangement covered all commercial transactions and other payments as mutually agreed by the central banks of India and the erstwhile USSR. The purpose of this arrangement was not to circumvent any sanction but to conserve foreign exchange and promote exports.

The key in all such arrangements is the exchange rate at which the settlements would be done. In the 1953 protocol, the exchange rate was initially valued based on the gold standard. Subsequently with the global gold reserves becoming inadequate to support such a system a 1978 protocol set it at Rs 10. This was further revised to Rs 31.78. The balance of trade was hopelessly skewed with imports from Russia far exceeding exports. The rupee balances in USSR accounts kept increasing. The arrangement was finally terminated in 1992, and it took a long time to liquidate the rupee balance.

Similarly, India had a rupee-rial payment mechanism with Iran when economic sanctions were imposed. This worked well to pay for some portion of our oil imports till product-specific sanctions were imposed by the US.

There is no doubt that it is strategically essential to have in place alternate arrangements. If Russia does participate in the arrangement, we should be alive to the charge of assisting them to evade sanctions. It is a different matter that Europe despite the rhetoric, gets its gas from Russia to this day.

The key to the success of this arrangement with any country is the exchange rate which is determined. The latest RBI circular mentions that the exchange rate between the currencies of the two trading partners ‘may be market determined.' Times have changed considerably since 1953 when the earlier protocol with Russia was conceived. Today India's GDP is higher than Russia's, as is its credit rating.

India continues to have a trade deficit with Russia. As per the Department of Commerce, imports worth Rs 64,623 crore took place in 2021-22, with exports being only Rs 23,658 crore. The possibility of the rupee balance similarly ballooning if Russia participates in the arrangement cannot be ruled out. The latest circular does permit utilisation of the excess balance for investment in government treasury bills — this is a departure made obviously with an eye on addressing this eventuality. Whether this will take care of the problem will need to be seen. Our experience in the past has also seen cases of switch trading with Indian exports being diverted to hard currency countries-reaching Helsinki instead of Vladivostok! We would have to be alive to this possibility also.

Interesting times ahead!