International credit card transactions to count under RBI's $250,000 p.a. foreign remittance limit from July 1

If you are planning a foreign trip after July 1, 2023, you may want to set aside some extra cash to deal with new TCS (Tax Collected at Source) rules that will apply to your spending. Not just that, thanks to an amendment to the Foreign Exchange Management rules, the super-rich may just find it a lot harder to make large overseas spends over and above the LRS limit.

The government in consultation with the RBI has moved to amend the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transaction) Rules by making credit card transactions also fall under the LRS or Liberalised Remittance Scheme limit of $250,000. Any foreign remittance or purchase over and above this limit will need prior RBI approval.

Till now, credit card spending was not counted as part of the LRS ceiling. However, all that is set to change come July 1. The move seems to be aimed at curbing the circumvention of LRS limits via the use of credit cards. Tax experts said the move will mean that high spenders will need to plan their foreign remittances more clearly to avoid a breach of norms.

"People who want to send money overseas will need to be mindful of the overall limit of $250,000 under LRS. One will have to plan the use of the limit between direct remittances and credit card usage for foreign currency transactions," said Girish Vanvari, founder of Transaction Square.

LRS allows an Indian resident to remit up to $250,000 in a year. Till now purchases made via credit card transactions – be it physical purchases overseas or purchases of foreign goods/services online sitting in India were not counted as part of the LRS limit. This is however set to change come July 1. A remittance over and above the LRS limit of $250,000 in any form, including, credit card transactions will need prior RBI approval.

"This is a very important amendment and takes away the exemption credit cards enjoyed from being counted as LRS spends. We await the operational implementation by credit card issuing companies/banks in light of onerous TDS/TCS provisions," said Nischal S Arora, partner at Nangia Andersen India.

TCS provisions will apply to all LRS remittances & foreign credit card transactions barring money sent overseas for medical treatment or education. That means that TCS provisions will also apply if you swipe your credit card to buy coffee on your next foreign holiday. They will also apply if you pay online for US or UK magazine subscriptions in dollars or pounds. The rate of tax has been hiked from 5 percent to 20 percent from this fiscal. Tax experts point out that while individuals will be able to claim refunds of the TCS paid, it may lead to cashflows issues in the short term.

"Implementation of TCS provisions on hundreds of small credit card transactions may prove to be an operational challenge for merchants and banks. We will need to see how the measures are implemented," said Sunil Badala, partner and head of BFSI taxation at KPMG.

While banks, credit card companies, and merchants roll out the implementation of the new rules, make sure you keep track of all bills of any and every foreign transaction the next time you’re swiping that card or making that online purchase. It’s the only way you can hope to claim a refund or set off the TCS paid against your advance tax liability.