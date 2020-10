The Supreme Court has asked the government to implement the decision to waive “interest on interest” or compound interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts believe that these developments in the court are leaning favourably towards financiers and are positive for the sector as there were no discussions on expanding the scope of relief (a huge overhang) to other categories or to interest waiver.

Further, a relief on the compounding of interest would benefit small borrowers which constitute around 40 percent of the bank credit.

The apex court bench seemed more apprehensive about the implementation of relief stated in an earlier affidavit to small borrowers and stated government or RBI has laid out a roadmap in the affidavit but has not issued any orders/circulars to banks to implement it. It adjourned the case to November 2 expecting the implementation by then and will be reviewing the same in next hearing.

The relief on the compounding of interest to small borrowers - MSME and retail loans (education, housing, consumer durable, credit card, auto loans, personal loans to professionals, consumption loans) of up to Rs 2 crore would be available to all borrowers whether they have availed the moratorium or not.

“This category of eligible small borrowers constitutes around 40% of the bank credit and relief on the compounding of interest (at around 10% yield for 6 months) would translate to Rs 11,000 crore cost to the exchequer for bank credit,” ICICI Securities said in a report.

Further extending it to the exposure of non-banking lenders would increase the quantum by 50 percent (Rs 5,000-6,000 crore). Analysts believe this will lead to a similar extent of improved cash flows in the hands of small borrowers.

“With regards to product segments, one with higher lending rates (MFIs, credit cards, 2-wheelers etc) or higher interest component in EMI (home loans) will benefit the most. We believe retail/MSME financiers with a skew towards these segments (HFCs, MFIs, credit card players etc) will see the maximum benefit,” ICICI Securities said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also observed that till the government implements this relief, borrowers’ interest will be protected through its interim order of restraining any standard account as of August 31 being allowed to be tagged as NPL.

The brokerage noted that most quarterly earnings will be announced before November 2, slippages will be technically non-existential besides from SMA-1/2 pool as of March 1st.