Finance Interest Waiver Case: Centre submits affidavit in SC, supports waiver of compound interest for loans up to Rs 2 cr Updated : October 03, 2020 10:53 AM IST The government has effectively reversed its earlier stand on compound interest or 'interest on interest' waiver, said people in the know. The submission comes ahead of the hearing on October 5, when the court is expected to deliver its verdict in the matter.