Business Integration with Andhra & Corporation Bank almost done; see no issue with merger, says Union Bank of India Updated : April 01, 2020 12:48 PM IST At the branch level nobody is disturbed with the merger. At branch level we have kept things as it is, customers will find the same branch and the same branch staff. Every sector is impacted in one of other way due to COVID-19, and whatever losses companies suffer ultimately portion of that gets passed on to the banks also by way of haircuts. At this point of time there is a lot of good thought process going on at the government level, RBI level and the bank level to look at the sectoral issues and give relief wherever required.