Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for a better return on P2P investments

Regarding mutual fund investments, AI and ML can utilise big data and scrape the internet to build highly intricate models that predict future market movements with precision.

Two decades ago, investing for alternate income was a tedious job. For instance, you needed to contact your stockbroker and place an order for stock trading. Moreover, even though the commission rates for purchasing and selling stocks were predetermined, individuals required more time to comprehend a given situation before investing. Therefore choosing a suitable investment that yields the best returns was always challenging, more so before the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Innovation and technology

Thanks to the ever-evolving technology, investing has become easier than ever before. Investment and technology have transformed dramatically, as has our approach to wealth management. ML algorithms can automatically learn the rules and predict market volatility using collected data for better decision-making. AI and ML are both focused on algorithms that aid in data-driven decision-making, mainly when the stakes are high and we don't have much time on our hands. The widespread application of AI and ML in portfolio risk management is driven by productivity, accuracy, investment speed, cloud computing, and data accessibility improvements.

Regarding mutual fund investments, AI and ML can utilise big data and scrape the internet to build highly intricate models that predict future market movements with precision. It also helps in generating significant risk-adjusted returns. While cognitive biases that humans are receptive to are eliminated with the aid of AI and ML while investing in mutual funds, it helps us make more rational decisions. Even for real estate investments, AI and ML help us choose which markets to focus on by analysing how properties will perform in the future.

How AI and ML have changed investments today

The new predictive technologies have opened new financial avenues, changing how individuals invest today. Systems are now automated, allowing rapid development of ever-evolving algorithms, and procedures are streamlined, resulting in higher returns. In the instance of Peer-to-Peer lending, algorithms are so evolved that AI and ML have eliminated human bias, lowering default rates and generating higher returns.

Additionally, AI employs calculations and expertise to build algorithms that can analyse massive data sets and determine the best diversification tactics. Hyper-diversification, which has been possible due to technological advancement, is proving to be a boon for investors as the funds invested by individuals get diversified into a vast pool of borrowers, owing to which the default rate decreases drastically. With recommendation algorithm and natural language processing, AI recommends borrowers evaluated on many levels, making it safe to lend money to them and removing human bias. As a result, this offers investors risk-adjusted returns. Furthermore, AI and ML-based algorithms that have evolved are more potent than before since they have been fine-tuned and trained on data collected by the respective P2P platforms.

While investors may get tempted to take significant risks in exchange for higher rewards, certain P2P platforms deploy robust AI and ML algorithms that help in hyper-diversification. Due to this, investors enjoy strong risk-adjusted returns while protecting their money against unpleasant surprises brought on by default borrowers. Furthermore, it helps develop a lifelong habit of disciplined investment.

Apart from that, AI and ML collects exhaustive data and generate inferences through pattern recognition, which aids in risk reduction. Sorting out data was tedious before integrating analytics technology in the P2P lending industry. Keeping track of millions of borrowers' and investors' data is difficult. Categorizing the data and churning out irrelevant information was burdensome.

By gathering clean data, processing it, and organizing it to forecast projections using pattern recognition, AI ensures significant value addition for borrower selection basis analysis. ML-enabled pattern recognition is a "machine approach" that uses data to categorize occurrences based on their stability, consistency, and symmetry. As a result, borrower behaviour analysis goes beyond simple behaviour monitoring to provide meaningful information about their ever-changing and complicated behaviour.

P2P lending platforms deploy such intelligent technologies to highlight red flags beforehand, so borrower selection becomes a safer choice. They are assessing borrowers' profiles basis complex digital footprint data unique from traditional credit scoring systems. AI and ML enable consumers to analyse risk with the help of complex investing behaviours- strategies and approve profiles without human bias. Its scoring systems allow the approval of more secure loans to applicants with no credit history and maintain the individual's profitability by supplying detailed and granular customer profiles.

As customers love it when you can customize offers and packages for them, with help of AIML, offering customized investment products according to the needs of the investors become easier and always generates higher goodwill. Additionally, to prevent fraud and cybercrime, AI and ML help sort through data clutter, including client due diligence, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, and other databases to foresee questionable actions. ML algorithms can then identify trends in client behaviour and model the financial risks connected to those patterns.

When it comes to investments, predicting the future is always strenuous. You can never know the outcome. There is no guarantee that circumstances will repeat themselves. But with the help of AI and ML, investing has become safer and more convenient. You will experience stable passive income, growth in your investment as well as risk-adjusted returns on investments. Hence, investing in a technology-driven P2P platform that uses advanced predictive technologies like AI and ML is advisable.

The author, Dipesh Karki, is Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at LenDenClub