Insuring Indians – The road ahead

There is a spring of hope that is knocking at our doors. India and Indians are slowly but surely taking steps to thrive in the post-Covid world. We owe a debt of gratitude to the frontline warriors who helped us deal with this once-in-a-generation epidemic.

The story of the insurance industry in the year gone by is a narrative of adapting to unprecedented challenges at a relentless pace to provide innovative customer-centric products and seamless digital experiences. In less than a year, the industry has gone through changes that would have taken several years in more normal times.

Interestingly, the charge was led by the regulator, IRDAI, as they mandated several key changes that propelled the industry forward. The time has now come to look ahead and build on the gains as we go about the important mission of protecting Indians from death, disease and disability.

Deepening Customer Trust

March 2020. The Covid-19 virus started manifesting itself as a real threat in India. As people became increasingly aware of the risks to their health and lives, protection in the form of both life insurance and health insurance began to occupy larger mind space for one and all. The regulator, insurers and the larger insurance ecosystem rose to the occasion and met the challenge head-on.

Without much ado, the regulator clarified that hospitalization expenses on account of Covid-19 would be covered under standard health insurance plans. IRDAI also directed all insurers to collect premia in monthly installments and extend dates for policy renewal in a bid to further support customers. In addition, the regulator clarified that deaths due to Covid-19 would be covered under the regular term and life insurance plans.

These welcome and humane announcements not only allayed the short-term fear of customers but were also instrumental in increasing their long-term trust and confidence in the insurance industry.

Further, IRDAI introduced short-term health plans with the sole purpose of making Covid-19 covers available to everyone. The regulator mandated all general and health insurers to commence offering two standards, specialized and affordable Covid-19 policies with the sole aim of covering hospital and medical expenses of Covid-19 patients. These policies - Corona Kavach, an indemnity-based plan and Corona Rakshak, a fixed-benefit plan received an extremely enthusiastic response from both existing customers and new-to-category customers, especially millennials.

Over the years, the insurance industry has made significant investments in augmenting its digital capabilities and has been reengineering its products and processes for the digital world. The Covid-19 pandemic has turbocharged this process.

The regulator played an enabling role by facilitating insurers to digitize the entire lifecycle – from selling to underwriting and from issuing policies to managing claims. A number of insurers even did away with mandatory physical medical examinations and allowed policies to be issued post-telemedical examinations.

We are confident that this is the beginning of a new phase in the digital journey of the insurance industry. We are also cognizant that while we have had significant wins, a lot remains to be done to provide seamless, customized and next-generation digital experiences to customers.

Increasing Penetration through Simple and Standard Products

Historically, India has had low levels of insurance penetration. As per the IRDAI Annual Report 2019 – 20, insurance penetration in India continues to be at a low level of 3.76 percent. Lack of awareness about the long-term benefits of insurance, relatively higher levels of illiteracy and a dearth of customized products designed for rural India are some of the causes of this low penetration. The regulator and insurance companies continue to take a number of steps to mitigate these issues.

One of these steps has been the emphasis on introduction of affordable, simple and standardized insurance products that can be sold both digitally and offline. 2020 saw increased efforts in this direction.

In order to increase the penetration of insurance products among rural citizens and the underprivileged sections of society, IRDAI introduced two products -Arogya Sanjeevani and Saral Jeevan Bima in 2020. These standard products with their emphasis on simplicity and affordability will go a long way in bringing many Indians under the ambit of formal insurance coverage.

IRDAI also mandated that all life insurance companies will offer a standard individual immediate annuity product - Saral Pension by 1st April 2021. Under this single premium, non-linked non-participating plan, the customers will need to pay a lump sum amount as the purchase price and will receive fixed payments at regular intervals during their entire lifespan. Saral Pension could potentially be an excellent product for customers looking for financial security in their retirement years.

Looking Ahead

The Covid-19 crisis has catapulted the insurance industry in India to the next level. While there is a remarkable increase in customers’ awareness about insurance and in their propensity to try insurance products, there is also a huge increase in customer expectations. The bar has been raised and the insurance ecosystem under the leadership of IRDAI is poised to transform and digitise insurance products and experiences.