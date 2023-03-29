Insurance Samadhan, Ola Insure partner to enhance insurance solutions for customers

The purpose of this collaboration is to provide customers with a more comprehensive insurance solution, expanding the reach of both companies, Insurance Samadhan said.

Insurance Samadhan, an insurance grievance resolution platform, has announced its collaboration with Ola Insure, the insurance arm of Ola, India's largest ride-hailing company. The purpose of this collaboration is to provide customers with a more comprehensive insurance solution, expanding the reach of both companies, Insurance Samadhan said.

Through this partnership, Insurance Samadhan will offer its expertise in insurance grievance resolution services to Ola Insure’s customer base. The collaboration will involve the exclusive services of their mobile application, grievance services like mis-selling, claim rejection, delay, and short settlement, in addition to other services such as “Know Your Policy” and “Portfolio Analysis, to educate customers about hidden insurance terms and conditions, it said.

The partnership will enable Insurance Samadhan to expand its customer base by providing its services to Ola Insure’s growing customer base. Ola Insure aims to provide effective resolution of policy-related issues to its customers through Insurance Samadhan’s platform, improving its customer satisfaction levels and providing value-added services to its customers.

Speaking about the collaboration, Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, Co-founder and CEO, Insurance Samadhan said, "Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance our services and reach a wider audience."

Pranshu Diwan, Senior Director & Head of Insurance, Ola Insure said, "By partnering with Insurance Samadhan, we aim to improve our customer satisfaction levels and provide value-added services to our growing customer base."

The collaboration between Insurance Samadhan and Ola Insure represents an opportunity for both companies to expand their reach, share knowledge and expertise, and develop new products or services.